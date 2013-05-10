Tsai, Lee & Chen Patent Attorneys and Attorneys at Law

Profile

Tsai Lee & Chen provides full IP services from prosecution to litigation. The firm’s patent expertise encompasses all fields of technology. It provides patent preparation with quality work products for both Taiwan and the mainland China, which helps clients to bridge the gap between their home jurisdiction and the Greater China region.

The firm’s trademark team is known for its high level of attentiveness and responsiveness. In addition to specialising in Taiwan trademark law to serve international clients, the seasoned professionals also manage global trademark portfolios for domestic clients.

The litigation team has gained a reputation for their reliable and comprehensive legal opinions. They enjoy a record of handling many landmark IP cases in Taiwan from the IP Court to the Supreme Court.

The firm is sophisticated in inter-cultural and multi-lingual communications. A clear communication meeting international companies’ demands is what makes the firm stand out.

Areas of specialisation

Semiconductor

Information technology and AI

Mechanical and electrical engineering

Telecommunication

Life science

Pharmaceuticals

Luxury goods

Fast-moving consumer goods

Association memberships

IPO

AIPPI

INTA

AIPLA

APAA

FICPI

ECTA

Marques

Jurisdictions

Taiwan

China

Hong Kong

Contacts

Candy Chen

Partner

Email: ckchen@tsailee.com.tw

Crystal J. Chen

Partner

Email: cjchen@tsailee.com.tw

Kevin Feng

Associate

Email: info@tsailee.com.tw