Tsai, Lee & Chen Patent Attorneys and Attorneys at Law

Taiwan, China

Tsai, Lee & Chen Patent Attorneys and Attorneys at Law
11F No. 148 Songjiang Road,
Taipei 104 Taiwan
T: +886(2)2564-2565
F: +886 (2)2562-7650
E: info@tsailee.com.tw
Website: www.tsailee.com

Profile

Tsai Lee & Chen provides full IP services from prosecution to litigation. The firm’s patent expertise encompasses all fields of technology. It provides patent preparation with quality work products for both Taiwan and the mainland China, which helps clients to bridge the gap between their home jurisdiction and the Greater China region.

The firm’s trademark team is known for its high level of attentiveness and responsiveness. In addition to specialising in Taiwan trademark law to serve international clients, the seasoned professionals also manage global trademark portfolios for domestic clients.

The litigation team has gained a reputation for their reliable and comprehensive legal opinions. They enjoy a record of handling many landmark IP cases in Taiwan from the IP Court to the Supreme Court.

The firm is sophisticated in inter-cultural and multi-lingual communications. A clear communication meeting international companies’ demands is what makes the firm stand out.

Areas of specialisation

  • Semiconductor
  • Information technology and AI
  • Mechanical and electrical engineering
  • Telecommunication
  • Life science
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Luxury goods
  • Fast-moving consumer goods

Association memberships

  • IPO
  • AIPPI
  • INTA
  • AIPLA
  • APAA
  • FICPI
  • ECTA
  • Marques

Jurisdictions

  • Taiwan
  • China
  • Hong Kong

Contacts

Candy Chen
Partner
Email: ckchen@tsailee.com.tw

Crystal J. Chen
Partner
Email: cjchen@tsailee.com.tw

Kevin Feng
Associate
Email: info@tsailee.com.tw

Company latest

Jurisdiction reports
Draft rules for pharmaceuticals cause concern
24 November 2016
Jurisdiction reports
New rules for patent infringement assessment
3 October 2016
Jurisdiction reports
Taiwan: Protection of trade dress
9 August 2016
Jurisdiction reports
The role of the IP Court in patent invalidation
20 May 2016
Jurisdiction reports
Taiwan: Pfizer stumped by royalty-free licence
9 May 2016


