Company profile:

Since our establishment as an IP law firm in 1970, we at Kyosei International Patent Office have been providing individuals and a variety of companies and other organizations with professional services to protect and enhance their intellectual property rights.

Kyosei's guiding principle is "Growing together with our clients." Accordingly, in consultation with each individual client, we formulate and implement strategies for protecting and promoting each client's intellectual property interests, thereby creating new values for our clients.

We have clients not only in Japan but in many different countries around the world. However, foreign individuals and companies can encounter unexpected problems regarding their intellectual property rights in Japan, not only because of legal considerations unique to Japan, but also due to Japanese business customs, which sometimes differ from those in other countries.

Areas of specialisation:

  • AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things)
  • Electronics
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Construction
  • Chemistry and Biochemistry
  • Designs
  • Trademarks
  • Copyrights

Association memberships:

  • INTA
  • AIPPI
  • APPA

