Kyosei International Patent Office

Toyama Bldg. 8-14 Akasaka 3-Chome

Minato-ku

Tokyo 107-0052 Japan

Tel.: +81 (3) 3585-8092

Fax: +81 (3) 3588-0310

Fax: +81 (3) 3586-0644

E-mail: info@kyosei.or.jp

Website: http://www.kyosei.or.jp/english/index_e.htm

Company profile:

Since our establishment as an IP law firm in 1970, we at Kyosei International Patent Office have been providing individuals and a variety of companies and other organizations with professional services to protect and enhance their intellectual property rights.

Kyosei's guiding principle is "Growing together with our clients." Accordingly, in consultation with each individual client, we formulate and implement strategies for protecting and promoting each client's intellectual property interests, thereby creating new values for our clients.

We have clients not only in Japan but in many different countries around the world. However, foreign individuals and companies can encounter unexpected problems regarding their intellectual property rights in Japan, not only because of legal considerations unique to Japan, but also due to Japanese business customs, which sometimes differ from those in other countries.

Areas of specialisation:

AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things)

Electronics

Mechanical Engineering

Construction

Chemistry and Biochemistry

Designs

Trademarks

Copyrights

Association memberships: