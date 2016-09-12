WIPR survey: EU copyright directive’s news provision goes too far, say readers

The recently-leaked EU copyright directive contains provisions on neighbouring rights for news publishers that go one step too far, WIPR readers have said.

On September 2, WIPR reported that the draft was leaked on August 31. One of the most controversial aspects is the neighbouring right provision, which would allow publishers to charge online news aggregators for displaying parts of their work in search results

The draft directive contains the right, in article 11, which would have a duration of 20 years.

WIPR previously reported that European news publishers may be granted the exclusive right in a new proposal from the European Commission.

The new proposals are contained in an impact assessment on the modernisation of EU copyright rules, according to a document leaked by Statewatch.

Responding to WIPR’s most recent survey, 60% of readers agreed that the neighbouring right provision for news publishers was “one step too far”.

One reader said, however : “It’s a meaningless right so it shouldn’t do much harm.”

Another added: “If this is implemented it will just lead to the automatic generation of alternative headlines for news articles. That is, if the news aggregators can’t show small parts of the work in search results they will most likely use automatic headline generators to make alternative headlines for the relevant articles in the search results. The generators will simply base their headline on the content of the article.”

For this week’s survey question, we ask: “Last week we reported that several European trade groups asked Alibaba to ‘properly address counterfeiting in a transparent, efficient and speedy manner’. Do you think the e-commerce platform is doing enough to tackle fake goods?”