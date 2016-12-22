Subscribe
mjgraphics-shutterstock-com
22 December 2016Copyright

VidAngel CEO outlines concerns over copyright injunction

The CEO of online streaming website VidAngel has outlined his company’s compliance problems with an injunction won by Hollywood studios.

Neil Harmon filed his declaration yesterday, December 21, at the US District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division, claiming that VidAngel faces a number of problems in its compliance with the injunction.

This week, WIPR  reported that VidAngel, which offers $1 films with parental controls, had appealed against the injunction to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Earlier in December, Judge Andre Birotte Jr ordered a preliminary injunction against the website.

This stemmed from a lawsuit filed in June this year by Disney, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros, claiming copyright infringement and violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Last week, VidAngel also filed an ex parte application to stay the enforcement of the preliminary injunction, pending VidAngel’s appeal against it.

The Hollywood studies filed their opposition to VidAngel’s application on December 15. Although the court has not yet ruled on the stay request, it has taken the motion under submission.

Now, Harmon has outlined the problems facing the website in complying.

According to Harmon, VidAngel makes 84.3% of its sales through app stores such as Roku, Apple, Google Play, and Amazon Fire TV.

However, to avoid risking disruptions to their users' experience during a critical time of the year, the Apple and Roku stores don’t permit modifications to the apps during the holiday season.

This means that VidAngel can’t modify its most popular apps until early January and so, even if it did remove existing titles from its library now, the system couldn’t be modified to show that the titles were no longer available for sale.

“The only alternative would be for VidAngel to completely turn off in-app purchasing across the board—which would prevent VidAngel from offering content that it is directly licensed to filter and stream, or as to which the rights holders have no objection to VidAngel's service,” he said.

Since the injunction was issued, VidAngel has contacted 125-plus studios and distributors to let them know that if the website is “unsuccessful in obtaining a stay of the preliminary injunction, it will cease filtering and streaming them”.

It will also stop buying new DVD and Blu-ray discs of their movies unless they are willing to enter into a covenant not to sue.

To date, MGM has rejected VidAngel’s request for a covenant not to sue and the site has yet to hear from many others, said Harmon.

He added that VidAngel would not be able to cope with the influx of customer service requests and that it will take time to develop updated apps to address the issues that result from the preliminary injunction order.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
VidAngel appeals against injunction won by Hollywood studios
19 December 2016   Online streaming website VidAngel has appealed against a decision which saw Hollywood studios obtain an injunction against the site.
Copyright
VidAngel must pay film studios $62m
18 June 2019   A California jury yesterday, June 17, ordered VidAngel to pay just under $62 million to Disney, 20th Century Fox, and Warner Bros. for wilful infringement of its copyright, the American video streaming company has confirmed.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation