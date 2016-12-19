Subscribe
jag-cz-shutterstock-com-2
19 December 2016Copyright

VidAngel appeals against injunction won by Hollywood studios

Online streaming website VidAngel has appealed against a decision which saw Hollywood studios obtain an injunction against the site.

On December 12, Judge Andre Birotte Jr ordered a preliminary injunction against the site, which offers $1 films with parental controls.

Disney, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros filed the lawsuit in June this year, alleging copyright infringement and violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

The claim said: “VidAngel charges users for watching that content but has no authorisation and pays nothing for the rights it exploits. At its core, VidAngel is no different from many other unlawful online services.”

It claimed that the streaming service doesn’t have permission to copy the films and TV shows, and “appears to circumvent the technological protection measures on DVDs and Blu-ray discs to create unauthorised copies”.

VidAngel counterclaimed in July, alleging violation of antitrust laws.

Last week, Birotte ordered a preliminary injunction, stating that the studios had “sufficiently shown that they will suffer irreparable harm in the absence of an injunction”.

He also ordered the studios to put up a $250,000 bond, while stopping VidAngel from circumventing the protection on the copyrighted works, copying the works, and engaging in streaming activity.

Now, VidAngel has appealed against the injunction to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
VidAngel CEO outlines concerns over copyright injunction
22 December 2016   The CEO of online streaming website VidAngel has outlined his company’s compliance problems with an injunction won by Hollywood studios.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation