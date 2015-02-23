Subscribe
shutterstock-113738833-web
Orhan Cam / Shutterstock.com
23 February 2015Copyright

US House of Representatives to hold hearing on Copyright Office

The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has announced that it will hold a hearing on the function of the US Copyright Office.

The hearing will, as part of the committee’s review of US copyright law, examine the office’s current structure. The Copyright Office is a department within the Library of Congress, the legislature’s research arm.

Keith Kupferschmid, general counsel at trade group the Software & Information Industry Association will be a witness at the hearing, along with Lisa Dunner, a partner at Dunner Law, who will represent the American Bar Association.

They will be joined by Nancy Mertzel, a partner from Schoeman Updike Kaufman & Stern, who will be there on behalf of the American Intellectual Property Law Association, and Bob Brauneis, a professor from George Washington University Law School.

In a statement, House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte said it would continue its comprehensive copyright review by examining the function of the office.

He said that the office’s “unique” position within the Library of Congress can present its “own set of challenges” on allocating resources and raises constitutional questions.

“Our hearing will look at how these challenges ultimately affect the Copyright Office’s ability to carry out its core mission of registering and recording US copyrights,” Goodlatte added.

The hearing will be webcast live at 13.30pm EST on Thursday (February 26) at judiciary.house.gov.

The US Copyright Office has about 450 employees, who examine and register thousands of copyright claims to books, films, computer software, photographs and other works of authorship.

In the fiscal year of 2011 (the 12 months ending September 30, 2011), the office processed more than 700,000 registration claims, and says it holds the world’s largest database of copyrighted works and copyright ownership information.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
US politicians urged not to ‘erode’ copyright laws
13 March 2015   More than 1,500 musicians and film directors have signed a letter urging members of Congress not to “erode” copyright laws in the US.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation