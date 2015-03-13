Subscribe
shutterstock-115240594-web
Orhan Cam / Shutterstock.com
13 March 2015Copyright

US politicians urged not to ‘erode’ copyright laws

More than 1,500 musicians and film directors have signed a letter urging members of Congress not to “erode” copyright laws in the US.

The Copyright Alliance and CreativeFuture, two trade bodies, have sent a joint letter to Congress in which they offer their support for the current copyright system.

Their letter comes as politicians conduct a review of the US Copyright Office.

“There is no left or right when it comes to respecting copyright,” the letter said. “The creative community stands united in support of a copyright system that has made and continues to make the US the global leader in the creative arts.

“Our copyright is not perfect but, like democracy, it is better than the alternatives. It works. We urge Congress to resist attempts to erode the right of creatives to determine when and how they share their works in the global marketplace,” it concluded.

Last month, the US House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the function of the US Copyright Office, the body responsible for administering copyright in the US, as part of a wider review of it.

The office itself has published a 245-page report on music licensing laws in the US. It recommended that the US extends performance rights to recording artists’ songs that are broadcast on terrestrial radio stations, and provide federal copyright protection for songs recorded before 1972.

Currently, terrestrial radio broadcasters, in contrast to satellite and digital broadcasters, are exempt from paying royalties to artists for using their sound recordings.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
US House of Representatives to hold hearing on Copyright Office
23 February 2015   The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has announced that it will hold a hearing on the function of the US Copyright Office.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation