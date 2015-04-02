Subscribe
strelka-shutterstock-com
strelka / Shutterstock.com
2 April 2015Copyright

Three’s Company parody play is ‘transformative’, says US court

A US court has ruled that a play that shares similar features with former TV show Three’s Company is a “transformative work” and is therefore protected against copyright claims.

Playwright David Adjmi sought a declaratory judgment from the US District Court for the Southern District of New York that his play 3C did not infringe the copyright of Three’s Company, which belongs to media company DLT Entertainment.

Three’s Company is a US television sitcom that was first broadcast in June 1977 and ended in 1984. Starring John Ritter, the sitcom explored the issues of three single people living in one apartment in Santa Monica, California.

3C, which parodies Three's Company, is based on three characters in a similar setting, but Adjmi claimed the play was about the way in which Three’s Company “presented and reinforced” stereotypes about gender, age and sexual orientation.

The New York court ruled on Tuesday (March 31) that “despite the many similarities between the two [works]”, 3C is clearly a transformative work.

Under US law, a work is considered “transformative” if it comments on or ridicules the material it is based on.

The court added: “3C conjures up Three’s Company by way of familiar character elements, settings and plot themes, and uses them to turn Three’s Company’s sunny 1970s Santa Monica into an upside-down dark version of itself.”

The play was first performed on June 6, 2012 at the Rattlestick Theater in New York. It ran until July 14 that year.

Adjmi’s action followed a cease-and-desist letter sent by DLT during the play’s run that requested the production be halted.

DLT also demanded that Adjmi provide a record of “all revenues derived from 3C”.

Since the play has stopped running Adjmi has sought to license the work to other theatres for further productions, prompting his request for a declaratory judgment.

Donald Taffner, president of DLT, told WIPR: "We are surprised and disappointed by the ruling and are reviewing our options."

Adjmi could not be reached for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation