Subscribe
shutterstock_731141839_christian_bertrand
13 November 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

The Weeknd must face copyright infringement suit, court says

A US court has denied The Weeknd’s motion to dismiss a copyright infringement suit against the Canadian singer over his song “A Lonely Night”.

The motion to dismiss was denied on November 6 by the US District Court for the Central District of California, which found that three British songwriters, William Smith, Brian Clover and Scott McCulloch, had raised “sufficient, well-pleaded arguments to plausibly allege infringement”.

In April this year, the songwriters filed a complaint against The Weeknd (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), alleging that “A Lonely Night” infringes their copyright for a song they co-wrote in 2004, “I Need To Love”.

“A quick listen to the key-matched comparison [of both songs] will quickly dispel any doubt that ‘I Need To Love’ was copied,” the original complaint said.

The trio said that in 2005, music publisher Big Life Music acquired rights to sell three of the songwriters’ songs, including “I Need To Love”.

The song was pitched to artists all over the world, and in 2008 it was acquired by Universal Music Group.

In 2016, Universal Music Group allegedly relinquished all claims to “I Need To Love”, informing the songwriters that their song had not been used by the label or any of its artists.

“Two weeks later,  The Weeknd and Universal released his massively successful album Starboy, which topped the charts. On that album was a song named “A Lonely Night,” the trio said in their complaint.

Additionally, the songwriters submitted evidence from an expert musicologist, who said it “is clear that the similarities between the two songs could only result from copying”.

The Weeknd sought to dismiss the lawsuit, but the court said there is a “reasonable expectation that discovery will reveal evidence of the alleged infringement”.

It said The Weeknd had not sufficiently challenged the claims for direct copyright infringement, rather just sought dismissal of the claims.

“When there are well-pleaded factual allegations, a court should assume their veracity and then determine whether they plausibly give rise to an entitlement to relief,” the court added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

China and EPO agree closer PCT ties

Adidas facing Futurecraft 4D patent infringement claims

WIPO reveals 30 most-prolific collaboration hotspots for inventors

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Poet takes Daft Punk and The Weeknd to court, again
19 September 2018   A Somali-American poet and songwriter has accused singer The Weeknd and electronic duo Daft Punk of copying one of her songs to create hit “Starboy”.
Copyright
Kendrick Lamar facing copyright suit over ‘Black Panther’ song
25 February 2020   Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and Canadian singer The Weeknd have been named in a copyright lawsuit over their 2018 song “Pray For Me”, which featured on the soundtrack for the film “Black Panther”.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation