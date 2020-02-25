Subscribe
shutterstock_704303608_tinseltown
25 February 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Kendrick Lamar facing copyright suit over ‘Black Panther’ song

Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and Canadian singer The Weeknd have been named in a copyright lawsuit over their 2018 song “Pray For Me”, which featured on the soundtrack for the film “Black Panther”.

Brooklyn band Yeasayer filed the suit yesterday, February 24, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, claiming that Lamar and The Weeknd sampled their 2007 track “Sunrise” without permission.

According to Yeasayer, “Pray For Me” features a “slightly modified” sample of a choral performance from the 2007 song, constituting an authorised derivative work of their copyrighted material.

“Pray For Me” contains “at least eight” separate reproductions of the choral sample, the suit claimed.

Lamar curated the 2018 soundtrack for “Black Panther”, and featured on five of the 14 tracks, including “Pray For Me”, which was also released as a single. The soundtrack was nominated for Album of the Year at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019.

The rapper also won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music for his album “DAMN.”.

Lamar’s record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, was also named as a defendant in the suit.

Yeasayer released five albums before announcing their split last December.

“Sunrise” was the opening track on their 2007 debut album “All Hour Cymbals”. The song was registered at the US Copyright Office in March 2019 (number SR 836-572) by record label We Are Free, also listed as a plaintiff.

The band are seeking lost profits, damages, and attorneys’ fees for the alleged infringement.

The Weeknd, from Toronto, is currently facing a separate copyright suit over his song “A Lonely Night”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

SCOTUS shoots down Apple appeal plea in $439m dispute

Sports rights owners criticise Saudi Arabia, Netherlands in USTR submissions

Uber faces jury trial over ‘theft’ of ridesharing concept

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
The Weeknd must face copyright infringement suit, court says
13 November 2019   A US court has denied The Weeknd’s motion to dismiss a copyright infringement suit against the Canadian singer over his song “A Lonely Night”.
Copyright
Chris Brown hit with $1.5m infringement suit over chart-topping song
7 July 2021   Musician Chris Brown has been hit with a lawsuit alleging that he infringed the copyright of UK based record label, Greensleeves Publishing, in his 2017 chart topper, “Privacy”.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones