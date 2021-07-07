Subscribe
shutterstock_1129097834_dfree
7 July 2021CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Chris Brown hit with $1.5m infringement suit over chart-topping song

Musician Chris Brown has been hit with a lawsuit alleging that he infringed the copyright of UK based record label, Greensleeves Publishing, in his 2017 chart topper, “Privacy”.

The record label filed the complaint at US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday, July 2.

The suit also named Sony Music, which produces Brown’s music, as a defendant and accused both Brown and the US music label of infringing the copyright for the 1997 reggae song “Tight Up Skirt”.

This infringement occurred both in the song and its accompanying video, stated the complaint.

According to Greensleeves, the song “Privacy” ripped off the core musical feature of “Tight Up Skirt” by featuring a melody containing the same lyrics as the earlier song.

It contends that the melody begins each chorus section in both songs and this shared structural placement is significant and “adds to the prominence of the shared melody in both songs”.

Greensleeves further complains that the allegedly infringing lyric is the “hook” of the earlier reggae song because it dominates the chorus section and occurs a total of 18 times, and that the same lyric recurs without variation in Brown’s hit song, once at the beginning of the  three chorus sections.

The rhythms of the lyrics are identical in both songs with corresponding identical or similar lyrics in the following sequence in both songs, said the UK record label.

Greensleeves added that in the allegedly infringing work, both the vocal timbre and language dialect change when the disputed phrase is performed, invoking a distinctive Jamaican pronunciation, inflection and cadence.

“This new timbre and dialect is substantially similar to the timbre and dialect of ‘Tight Up Skirt’ and deviates substantially from the surrounding material of the infringing work,” stated the complaint.

Greensleeves has asked the court to award damages in addition to the profits earned by Brown and Sony, which it stated was in excess of $1.5 million.

This isn’t the first time Brown has become embroiled in a dispute over copyright. In May 2019, artists including German photographer Marius Sperlich accused him of copying their artworks in a music video released for his song “Wobble Up”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

ITC to investigate Crocs infringement claims

A profile of patent applications filed in Mozambique

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Kendrick Lamar facing copyright suit over ‘Black Panther’ song
25 February 2020   Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and Canadian singer The Weeknd have been named in a copyright lawsuit over their 2018 song “Pray For Me”, which featured on the soundtrack for the film “Black Panther”.
Copyright
Musician claims Spike Lee and Prince copied the song for ‘Girl 6’
1 March 2019   Oscar winner Spike Lee and late singer Prince copied the title song to the film “Girl 6” from another artist, a copyright infringement suit claimed this week.
Copyright
Chris Brown and Drake’s “No Guidance” targeted in copyright suit
8 October 2021   Musicians Chris Brown and Aubrey Graham, who is better known as Drake, have been accused of “stealing” their 2019 hit single “No Guidance” from another R&B singer.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit
Rapper beats rival as US court finds failure to fully register copyright