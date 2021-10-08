Subscribe
shutterstock_1129097834_dfree
8 October 2021Copyright

Chris Brown and Drake’s “No Guidance” targeted in copyright suit

Musicians Chris Brown and Aubrey Graham, who is better known as Drake, have been accused of “stealing” their 2019 hit single “No Guidance” from another R&B singer.

Singer Braindon Cooper (performing as Mr Cooper) and his producer Timothy Valentine (who goes by Drum’N Skillz) filed the copyright infringement lawsuit at the US District Court for the Southern District of California on Tuesday, October 5.

As well as the musicians, Sony Music Entertainment, which distributed “No Guidance”, is named as a defendant in the suit.

As noted in the complaint, “No Guidance” was a hit track. It won awards for both Song of the Year and Best Collaboration at the Soul Train Music Awards in 2019, and it was nominated in the category of Best R&B Song in 2020 at the Grammy Awards.

However, Brown’s “No Guidance”—which features Drake—allegedly lifted lyrical and melodic elements from “I Love Your Dress”, a song which was performed in 2016 by Mr Cooper and credited Drum’N Skillz.

According to the complaint, “No Guidance” is a forgery and there is a high degree of similarity between Brown and Drake’s hit track and “I Love Your Dress”. For example, the hook lyrics which are repeated 16 times in “I Love Your Dress” (“she got it; she got it” / “you got it; you got it”) are heard 11 times in “No Guidance” (“you got it, girl; you got it”).

Highly regarded musicology experts have said that both songs use the distinctive sound effect of a “pitch metronome-like click”, Mr Cooper and Drum’N Skillz alleged in the suit.

They said that the tracks are similar “in critical respects that are not just incidental, but rather go the core of each work”.

Mr Cooper and Drum’N Skillz note that they own the common law copyright for “I Love Your Dress”, dating back to 2016. In 2020, the US Copyright Office registered the work (registration number PA0002252931).

According to the pair, “No Guidance” even “mockingly” makes a disguised reference to Mr Cooper, also called Coop, in the song’s lyrics “flew the coop at 17, no guidance”.

Brown and Drake would have had access to the original work by virtue of its online publication and distribution but also through personal connections of those in the music business, as Mr Cooper had previously shared “I Love Your Dress” with a representative based in Drake’s hometown of Toronto.

The complaint said that Brown and Drake were notified of their infringement in 2020 but this correspondence was ignored.

As Brown and Drake have become unjustly enriched at the expense of Mr Cooper and Drum’N Skillz, it would be against equity and good conscience to permit them to retain those benefits, the suit concluded.

Mr Cooper and Drum’N Skillz are seeking damages and no less than 50% of the publishing and other revenues derived from “No Guidance”. They have asked the court to require Brown and Drake to provide a full accounting of their financial records related to the track.

This is not the only time that Brown has been hit with a copyright lawsuit recently. Earlier this year, a UK-based record label accused the musician of copyright infringement, with Brown’s 2017 chart topper “Privacy” at the centre of the dispute.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Producer says Drake’s ‘Nice For What’ infringes his copyright
27 August 2019   A US-based producer has filed a copyright infringement suit against various artists and producers including Drake.
Copyright
Chris Brown hit with $1.5m infringement suit over chart-topping song
7 July 2021   Musician Chris Brown has been hit with a lawsuit alleging that he infringed the copyright of UK based record label, Greensleeves Publishing, in his 2017 chart topper, “Privacy”.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit