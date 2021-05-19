Subscribe
shutterstock_1488980261_fabrizio_andrea_bertani
19 May 2021CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Serie A/Google deal: ‘the copyright community will be watching’

In a win for Italy’s soccer league Serie A, tech giant Google has agreed to remove apps that enable users to watch unauthorised broadcasts of live games.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Adidas faces suit over football boot patents
10 May 2021   Adidas is facing patent infringement claims over football boots that allow for more efficient transfer of “ball strike energy”.
Copyright
AFC cancels beIN’s exclusive football rights in MENA region
14 March 2019   Qatar-based broadcaster beIN Sports is set to launch a “major international legal challenge” against the Asian Football Confederation after it pulled out of a licensing deal with the company.


Editor's picks

Patents
Lululemon's bid to pause ‘Flyknit’ dispute with Nike denied
8 October 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Lululemon's bid to pause ‘Flyknit’ dispute with Nike denied
8 October 2024
Trademarks
Brains and brands: Neuroscience, IP and why TM protection needs a rethink
27 September 2024
Unified Patent Court
‘It’s quite unsettling’: How the UPC is changing Europe’s law firms
27 September 2024
Trademarks
Winning in the court of public opinion: How brands can own the ‘Goliath’
25 September 2024
Unified Patent Court
‘Every CMS filing is painful’: Notes from a Unified Patent Court dispute
25 September 2024
Patents
BMW v Arigna: Lessons from a coordinated litigation and PTAB strategy
24 September 2024

More articles

Louis Vuitton defends signature monogram at EUIPO
‘Paradise on Earth’: Hangzhou hosts AIPPI’s first China Congress
German court delivers first ruling on AI and copyright
‘I’m getting profoundly confused by your theory’: Judges unimpressed by AI copyright bid
The Tunisian women leveraging IP to protect their art and heritage
White Stripes add to chorus of complaints against Trump campaign
IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law