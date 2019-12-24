Subscribe
shutterstock_734652460_tinseltown
24 December 2019

Photographer sues Lauren Conrad over blog post’s yoga pic

A photographer has taken reality TV star Lauren Conrad to court this week, over claims that she used his picture of a yoga teacher without permission.

North Carolina-based Jason Cook filed a suit yesterday, December 23, at the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, in which he alleged that Conrad used his photo of yoga teacher Jessamyn Stanley on a blog post.

Conrad starred in reality TV series “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County”, before starring in her own spin-off series “The Hills”.

Her article, “ 10 Women Who Are Using Social Media for Social Good”, was published on her website in April this year.

The article features Stanley, the creator of #everybodyyoga and body positivity advocate, alongside actresses Emma Watson and Jameela Jamil, and other inspiring women.

“Lauren Conrad did not license the photograph from plaintiff for its article, nor did Lauren Conrad have plaintiff’s permission or consent to publish the photograph on its website,” said the claim.

The photo was registered with the US Copyright Office and was given copyright registration number VA 2-157-822.

Cook claimed that Conrad’s alleged infringement has been “willful, intentional, and purposeful, in disregard of and indifference” to his rights. He is seeking damages, an account of profits and further relief the court deems just and proper.”

Lawyer Richard Liebowitz is representing Cook in the suit.

