Subscribe
shutterstock_636418460_ink_drop
22 November 2019CopyrightRory O'Neill

Photographer says Pinterest encourages copyright infringement

Award-winning US photographer Harold Davis is suing the online social media platform Pinterest, alleging that it knowingly made copyright-protected photos available to its users.

In the complaint, filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Wednesday, November 20, Davis said that Pinterest encouraged the “wholesale, unauthorised copying of photographs”.

According to Davis, copyright infringement is at the heart of how Pinterest works.

He cited the platform’s own website, which says it provides users a place to “organise and share all the beautiful things you find on the web”.

“Simply put, Pinterest provides a mechanism for people to violate the copyright rights of others,” Davis claimed.

He said that 10 of his photographs have been reproduced on the self-described “virtual pinboard” without his permission.

Davis originally uploaded the photos to Flickr, a photo-sharing website.

From September through October this year, Davis said, Pinterest copied and pasted the photographs into emails sent to users

The photographer says that he never granted Pinterest a licence to use his work, and that the platform did not qualify for safe harbour under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Pinterest had violated his “exclusive rights of reproduction and distribution”, Davis claimed.

Davis is suing for statutory damages for willful infringement of his copyright, as well as attorneys’ fees.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

India inks PPH agreement with Japan

Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ faces more infringement claims

Munchkin did not copy Shnuggle baby bath designs, court rules

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Photographer sues Lauren Conrad over blog post’s yoga pic
24 December 2019   A photographer has taken reality TV star Lauren Conrad to court this week, over claims that she used his picture of a yoga teacher without permission.
Copyright
Pinterest shakes photographer’s copyright claims
8 September 2021   Pinterest has convinced a California judge to drop charges from a photographer claiming the website aids in the mass copyright infringement of its users.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones