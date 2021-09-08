Subscribe
shutterstock_1131122102_photobyphotoboy
8 September 2021CopyrightAlex Baldwin

Pinterest shakes photographer’s copyright claims

Pinterest has convinced a California judge to drop charges from a photographer claiming the website aids in the mass copyright infringement of its users.

Photographer Blaine Harrington III filed a class action complaint against the social media website last year calling it the “bane of copyright owners” for allowing its users to share virtual image boards of copyrighted material.

The US District Court for the Northern District of California granted Pinterest’s order to dismiss two of the three claims of Harrington’s complaint on Friday, 3 September, claiming that the photographer had not sufficiently proved that Pinterest had contributed to the infringement on its website.

The court said: “The plaintiffs did not have evidence that the defendant’s distribution of photographs ever induced, enabled, facilitated or concealed ‘any particular act of infringement by anyone, let alone a pattern of such infringement likely to recur in the future’.”

Harrington filed the putative class action lawsuit asserting claims for direct copyright infringement, contributory infringement and violation of the DMCA.

His counts of contributory infringement and violation of the Digitial Millenium Copyright Act (DMCA) were dismissed, the court did not rule on Harrington’s first count of direct copyright infringement.

The court also gave Harrington one last opportunity to amend his complaint, with an undetermined deadline set for this month.

CMI data

Harrington alleged that Pinterest does not a system in place to screen pinned images for copyright notices, instead actively removing indicia of copyright ownership from pinned images known as copyright management information (CMI).

When a user uploads images, Pinterest renames the image with a new JPEG name and strips identifying data. This according to the complaint, makes it a source of “rampant infringement by third parties”.

Pinterest contended that the DMCA claims should be dismissed as the removal of this information is not actionable.

The court sided with Pinterest, claiming that Harrington failed to identify a single instance in which removal of CMI metadata from any photographs “ induced, enabled, facilitated or concealed infringement.”

The court also claimed that Harrington failed to allege sufficient facts to satisfy the contributory infringement claim, dismissing it with leave to amend.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Tiang & Partners hires partner to lead IP practice

China aims to tighten laws against online counterfeiters

Class of 2021: Embracing opportunities

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Photographer says Pinterest encourages copyright infringement
22 November 2019   Award-winning US photographer Harold Davis is suing the online social media platform Pinterest, alleging that it knowingly made copyright-protected photos available to its users.
Patents
Pinterest and Flickr hit with patent infringement rulings
25 April 2016   Patent licensing company Marathon Patent Group has secured patent infringement victories against Yahoo-owned photography website Flickr and social media platform Pinterest.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones