Nigeria launches new copyright database

Nigeria is set to expand a programme that will help right holders register their copyright online, the government has announced.

The Nigerian e-Copyright Registration System (NeCRS) will allow users to search an online database that will provide information on registered copyright works.

The portal will also enable protection for Nigerian right holders in all countries that are signatories to the copyright conventions it is a member of.

Set up by the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), the service will be launched on July 25 and will be available from August 1.

It is an expansion of the existing Copyright Notification Scheme (CNS) which provides copyright owners the option to deposit a copy of their works into a database managed by the NCC.

In a statement, Afam Ezekude, director general of the NCC, said: “The NeCRS seeks to improve on the existing CNS to enable creators of copyright works or persons who have acquired rights in these works to register such interests with the NCC”.

Last year, the NCC said it was seeking to introduce new legislation to curb online piracy.

Ezekude said the government has been canvassing opinion and would be taking advice on how to tackle digital and internet piracy. It has also created a partnership with search engine Google.

The NeCRS can be accessed via the NNCC website. A dedicated URL will be provided at a later date.