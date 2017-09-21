Netflix switches horror for humour in Stranger Things takedown letter

Many brands have faced negative publicity after sending a cease-and-desist letter which then goes viral, but it looks like Netflix is definitely doing something right.

This week, Netflix hit the headlines for sending a themed cease-and-desist letter to an unauthorised “Stranger Things” bar.

Emporium Arcade Bar, based in Chicago, received the letter from the streaming service on August 23.

Inspired by Netflix’s science-fiction horror TV series “ Stranger Things”, the Emporium launched a pop-up bar called “ The Upside Down” which was “inspired by and paying homage” to the series.

In the style of the “Stranger Things” universe, Netflix sent the letter requesting that the pop-up be closed after its six-week run.

“My walkie talkie is busted so I had to write this note instead,” began the letter. “Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show,” it added.

Netflix went on to say: “But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up.”

The streaming service asked the bar owners not to extend the pop-up beyond its run, ending in September, and to contact Netflix if they plan to do something like this again.

“We love our fans more than anything, but you should know that the demogorgon is not always as forgiving. So please don’t make us call your mum,” concluded the letter.

Season 2 of “Stranger Things” will be released on Netflix on October 27.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox