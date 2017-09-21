Subscribe
istock-490561025_wellesenterprises
21 September 2017Copyright

Netflix switches horror for humour in Stranger Things takedown letter

Many brands have faced negative publicity after sending a cease-and-desist letter which then goes viral, but it looks like Netflix is definitely doing something right.

This week, Netflix hit the headlines for sending a themed cease-and-desist letter to an unauthorised “Stranger Things” bar.

Emporium Arcade Bar, based in Chicago, received the letter from the streaming service on August 23.

Inspired by Netflix’s science-fiction horror TV series “ Stranger Things”, the Emporium launched a pop-up bar called “ The Upside Down” which was “inspired by and paying homage” to the series.

In the style of the “Stranger Things” universe, Netflix sent the letter requesting that the pop-up be closed after its six-week run.

“My walkie talkie is busted so I had to write this note instead,” began the letter. “Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show,” it added.

Netflix went on to say: “But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up.”

The streaming service asked the bar owners not to extend the pop-up beyond its run, ending in September, and to contact Netflix if they plan to do something like this again.

“We love our fans more than anything, but you should know that the demogorgon is not always as forgiving. So please don’t make us call your mum,” concluded the letter.

Season 2 of “Stranger Things” will be released on Netflix on October 27.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Satanists take on Netflix over ‘Sabrina’ monument
2 November 2018   A US group called The Satanic Temple has accused Netflix of infringing its copyright in a sculpture depicting Baphomet, a false God associated with Satanism and the occult.
Copyright
Satanist group sues Netflix and Warner Bros over ‘Sabrina’
9 November 2018   Religious and political group The Satanic Temple yesterday sued Netflix and Warner Bros for $50 million in an IP complaint centring on a monument that appears in newly-released TV series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”.
Copyright
‘Stranger Things’ implied contract case heads to trial
24 April 2019   The Superior Court of Los Angeles has denied a summary judgment to the creators of science fiction series “Stranger Things” after a lawsuit accused them of stealing the show’s concept.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown