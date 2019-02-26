Subscribe
shutterstock_409643212_editorialcredit_shutterstock-com
26 February 2019Copyright

Minnesota court refuses Prince copyright case

The estate of late American singer Prince cannot move forward with a copyright case in his home state of Minnesota, a court has ruled.

The singer’s estate,  Paisley Park Enterprises, brought the claim against the law firm  Brown & Rosen after it advised a sound engineer to publish the singer’s unreleased recordings.

On Friday, February 22, the US District Court for the District of Minnesota granted Brown & Rosen’s motion to dismiss the complaint for lack of personal jurisdiction.

The court ruled that Paisley had failed to establish that Brown & Rosen has “sufficient minimum contacts with Minnesota”.

In 2006, George Boxill worked as a sound engineer with Prince. After the musician’s death, Boxill sought to market and release recordings from the 2006 sessions.

Shortly after, Brown & Rosen drafted a letter to the engineer saying it believed Boxill had rights to the recordings as a joint owner.

But Paisley asserts that a confidentiality agreement with Boxill establishes that Prince solely owned the recordings.

It also said that by advising on this course of action, Brown & Rosen wrongly allowed Boxill’s company to use the letter to convince third parties to advertise and distribute the recordings.

In its latest judgment, the court said Minnesota did not have personal jurisdiction over Brown & Rosen because it did not directly sell the music, isn’t a Minnesota-based firm and does not advise Minnesota-based clients.

“Brown & Rosen’s emails, phone calls, and opinion letter are not so purposefully directed to Minnesota to justify this Court’s exercise of personal jurisdiction over Brown & Rosen,” the court said.

Paisley had also accused Brown & Rosen of contract interference, a claim which the court dismissed.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Vitamin companies in dispute over gummy bear trademark

EFF asks SCOTUS to clarify Oracle v Google

Watch out! Swatch sues Samsung in New York

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Prince’s estate takes on European network over ‘bootleg’ music
6 September 2018   The estate of late singer Prince has taken on several European individuals for allegedly selling the musician’s material without permission.
Copyright
Musician claims Spike Lee and Prince copied the song for ‘Girl 6’
1 March 2019   Oscar winner Spike Lee and late singer Prince copied the title song to the film “Girl 6” from another artist, a copyright infringement suit claimed this week.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones