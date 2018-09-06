Subscribe
aaa-istock-523154420-sakkawokkie
6 September 2018Copyright

Prince’s estate takes on European network over ‘bootleg’ music

The estate of late singer Prince has taken on several European individuals for allegedly selling the musician’s material without permission.

Prince’s estate, alongside the court-appointed personal representative Comerica Bank & Trust, and Prince’s business Paisley Park Enterprises, filed the copyright and trademark infringement complaint at the US District Court for the District of Minnesota.

According to the claim, France-based Eric Ziani and Frederic Bianco, Marcel Peters, from the Netherlands, Belgium-based Piet Van Ryckeghem, and companies Lovesigne, House Quake and Eye Records have been offering “bootleg Prince music”.

The claim, filed on August 31, also listed several unknown co-conspirators as defendants.

Prince’s estate alleged that the defendants are an “interrelated group of bootleggers” that are conspiring to take advantage of Prince’s worldwide fame. According to the claim, the defendants are achieving this by selling bootlegs of unreleased studio recordings of Prince’s music and unauthorised recordings of live Prince performances.

“To help sell these bootleg recordings, defendants deliberately rely on Prince’s distinctive trademarks as well as Prince’s name, image, and likeness, for which they have neither licence nor authorisation to use,” said the complaint.

Prince’s estate claimed that the European individuals and entities were trading on the substantial goodwill associated with the late singer for their own “unlawful” gain.

According to his estate, Prince chose what songs to release and when. This also extended to recordings of his live shows. As a result, some of his recorded songs were not released before he died on April 21, 2016.

“Prince carefully protected his work and image through IP, including copyrights and trademarks,” read the complaint.

In addition to copyright infringement, the defendants are being sued for trademark infringement and for offering counterfeit products. According to the claim, the individuals and entities have used one or more of Prince’s trademarks by selling products using his marks.

Among the infringed marks is Prince’s famed symbol representing a personalised version of the Egyptian Ankh cross.

The design mark is registered under number 1,822,461 for services related to pre-recorded audio cassettes. The design passed to Prince’s estate upon his death.

Prince’s estate is seeking damages and an injunction against the defendants.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

TM appeal over German castle name falls down at CJEU

Nasdaq patent review dropped, but court clash continues

USITC agrees to review Motorola dispute after Hytera petition

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Prince’s record label sues Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service
17 November 2016   The record label of late musician Prince has sued rapper and businessman Jay-Z.
Trademarks
‘Prince’ trademark application approved days before death
22 April 2016   A trademark application for ‘Prince’ was approved just days before the musician and singer was found dead.
Copyright
Minnesota court refuses Prince copyright case
26 February 2019   The estate of late American singer Prince cannot move forward with a copyright case in his home state of Minnesota, a court has ruled.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown