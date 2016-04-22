Subscribe
anthony-correia-shutterstock-com
22 April 2016Trademarks

‘Prince’ trademark application approved days before death

A trademark application for ‘Prince’ was approved just days before the musician and singer was found dead.

The application, filed at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) by the star’s management company Paisley Park Enterprises, was approved on April 18, though it has yet to be published for opposition.

Prince, whose real name was Prince Rogers Nelson, died yesterday, April 21. He was 57.

The application covers clothing goods in classes 22 and 39 including bathrobes and beachwear, pajamas and swimwear that features “images, words, designs, lyrics, name, or likeness of the famous musician, recording and performing artist known as Prince”.

It also covers services in class 41 including entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances.

The application was filed by Otto O Lee, an attorney at Intellectual Property Law Group in San Jose, California.

According to the USPTO’s trademark database, Paisley Park Enterprises owns 50 trademarks related to the late artist. Others include ‘Purple Rain’, ‘Minneapolis Sound’ and ‘Prince and The Revolution’, referencing the name of his band. Also listed is the symbol ‘&Y’, ‘Fingerprince’ and ‘Musicology’.

The company also owns trademarks for the term ‘Prince’ covering goods such as stickers, posters and books.

Among the artist’s biggest hits included “Purple Rain” and “When Doves Cry”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Prince’s estate takes on European network over ‘bootleg’ music
6 September 2018   The estate of late singer Prince has taken on several European individuals for allegedly selling the musician’s material without permission.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute