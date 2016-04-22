‘Prince’ trademark application approved days before death

A trademark application for ‘Prince’ was approved just days before the musician and singer was found dead.

The application, filed at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) by the star’s management company Paisley Park Enterprises, was approved on April 18, though it has yet to be published for opposition.

Prince, whose real name was Prince Rogers Nelson, died yesterday, April 21. He was 57.

The application covers clothing goods in classes 22 and 39 including bathrobes and beachwear, pajamas and swimwear that features “images, words, designs, lyrics, name, or likeness of the famous musician, recording and performing artist known as Prince”.

It also covers services in class 41 including entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances.

The application was filed by Otto O Lee, an attorney at Intellectual Property Law Group in San Jose, California.

According to the USPTO’s trademark database, Paisley Park Enterprises owns 50 trademarks related to the late artist. Others include ‘Purple Rain’, ‘Minneapolis Sound’ and ‘Prince and The Revolution’, referencing the name of his band. Also listed is the symbol ‘&Y’, ‘Fingerprince’ and ‘Musicology’.

The company also owns trademarks for the term ‘Prince’ covering goods such as stickers, posters and books.

Among the artist’s biggest hits included “Purple Rain” and “When Doves Cry”.