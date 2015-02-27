Subscribe
shutterstock-229695433-web
roibu / Shutterstock.com
27 February 2015Copyright

Member states must decide on re-sale royalty burden, says CJEU

Europe’s highest court has clarified that EU member states should determine who is liable for paying royalties based on the re-sale of a work of art.

In a decision handed down yesterday (February 26), the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said that although under EU law the seller should “in principle” pay the re-sale royalty, the cost could actually be borne by the buyer.

The court was ruling on a reference from France’s Court of Cassation, which was seeking clarification on the EU’s Resale Right Directive (Directive 2001/84), which allows artists or their heirs to claim royalties from the re-sale of their work.

According to the directive, member states should provide a re-sale right for the benefit of the creator of an original work of art. This includes the right to receive a royalty based on the re-sale price of the work; in France this system is called ‘droit to suite’.

Article 1(4) of the directive states: “The royalty shall be payable by the seller. Member states may provide that one of the natural or legal persons referred to in paragraph two [which includes sellers, buyers or intermediaries and art market professionals, such as salesrooms, art galleries and dealers in works of art] other than the seller shall alone be liable or shall share liability with the seller for payment of the royalty.”

The dispute started when auction house Christie’s France changed its terms and conditions so that the buyer, not the re-seller, became liable to pay the royalty fee to the artist.

Christie’s decision was challenged by the Paris-based Syndicat National des Antiquaires (SNA), a union of antique dealers, at France’s Court of Cassation. The SNA claimed that, by placing the royalty burden on the buyer, Christie’s France’s general conditions amounted to unfair competition.

The court decided to stay the proceedings and seek guidance from the CJEU on whether only the re-seller should bear the cost of the re-sale royalty.

In its question to the CJEU, the court asked: “Must the rule laid down ... on the re-sale right for the benefit of the author of an original work of art, which makes the seller responsible for payment of the royalty, be interpreted as meaning that the seller is required definitively to bear the cost thereof without any derogation by agreement’s being possible?"

In its decision, the CJEU said that EU member states alone may determine who should be liable for the royalty payment.

“Although Directive 2001/84 provides that the person by whom the royalty is payable is, in principle, the seller, it none the less allows for a derogation from that rule and leaves the member states at liberty to specify another person,” the court said.

It added: “The person who has been designated as the person by whom the royalty is payable may agree with any other person, including the buyer, that that other person will definitively bear, in whole or in part, the cost of the royalty, provided that a contractual arrangement of that kind does not affect the obligations and liability which the person by whom the royalty is payable has towards the author.”

France’s Court of Cassation will now need to rule on the case.

Christie’s did not respond to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’