Subscribe
shutterstock-185459882-web
Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com
19 June 2014Copyright

Lady Gaga wins ‘Judas’ copyright suit

A lawsuit in which pop star Lady Gaga was accused of ripping off a songwriter’s composition has been dismissed after a judge ruled that the songs in question were “utterly dissimilar”.

Singer Rebecca Francescatti, who filed the lawsuit at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleged that Gaga’s 2011 hit ‘Judas copied the music in and the title of her song, ‘Juda’, released 13 years before.

However, Judge Marvin Aspen ruled that the songs do not have common lyrics, had different themes and sounded nothing alike.

In a summary judgment, issued on June 17, Aspen concluded that “no reasonable fact finder” could detect similarities between the songs.

“Simply listening to the songs, as the law requires, reveals their utter lack of similarity,” Aspen wrote.

Francescatti filed the lawsuit in 2011, shortly after the release of Gaga’s album ‘Born this way’, on which the track ‘Judas’ appears.

The court heard that Francescatti worked with recording engineer Brian Gaynor, who went on to work with, and help pitch ideas to, Lady Gaga.

However, Aspen wrote that there was not enough evidence that Gaga could have heard or known about Francescatti's song before publishing ‘Judas’.

In a statement to the Chicago Tribune, Charles Ortner, Gaga’s attorney, said she was “pleased” that the court concluded, after a thorough analysis, that the lawsuit lacked “any basis in law or fact”.

Christopher Niro, an attorney for Francescatti, said the singer and her attorneys were disappointed by the ruling.

The case is not the first time Gaga has been in an IP-related dispute.

In October last year, WIPR reported that the singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, had complained over a brand of jeans called Gagajeans.

Philip Scott, who designed the blue jeans, which had a horizontal zip open crotch, was forced to rename the product as Easy Access Pheiress Jeans.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
USPTO puts cork on wine TMs filed by Lady Gaga’s dad
16 January 2018   Trademark applications for wine that have been filed by the father of US singer Lady Gaga have been suspended pending examination of another mark.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones