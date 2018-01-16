Subscribe
istock-458581495cribbvisuals-1-
16 January 2018Trademarks

USPTO puts cork on wine TMs filed by Lady Gaga’s dad

Trademark applications for wine that have been filed by the father of US singer Lady Gaga have been suspended pending examination of another mark.

The ‘Joanne Trattoria Vino Rosso’ and ‘Joanne Trattoria Vino Bianco’ trademarks, which were filed by Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta, could cause confusion with another filed trademark, according to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

‘Trattoria’—which means an Italian restaurant (usually small)—has already been applied for under US trademark number 867,368,12 by US-based Carriage House Imports. However, the application, which covers wine, is still under examination.

If the ‘Trattoria’ trademark is approved, the ‘Joanne Trattoria’ marks could be confused with the former. As a result, Germanotta’s trademarks could be refused.

The USPTO said that it will periodically conduct a status check of the trademarks to decide whether suspension “remains appropriate”.

‘Vino Rosso’ translates from Italian as ‘Red Wine’ and ‘Vino Bianco’ as ‘White Wine’; Joanne was the name of Lady Gaga’s late aunt, whom the singer was named after. Her birth name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

Lady Gaga even titled her 2016 album “Joanne”, and her father also named his New York City restaurant ‘ Joanne Trattoria’.

The ‘Joanne Trattoria Vino Rosso’ trademark—US number 873,927,89—depicts three flowers on a red background, with the words ‘Joanne Trattoria’ in white above the flowers, and the words ‘Vino Rosso’ on the orientation.

‘Joanne Trattoria Vino Bianco’—US number 873,927,24 includes a similar logo but with a white background, and the words ‘Vino Bianco’ on the orientation.

The trademarks were originally filed on March 30, 2017. Filing documents show that the alcoholic beverages intended to be prepared are wine cocktails, wine punches and other cocktails.

Germanotta is being represented by US-based Pryor Cashman.

WIPR  reported in 2014 that Lady Gaga was cleared of copyright infringement following the release of her song “Judas”. Singer Rebecca Francescatti claimed that it copied the music and the title of her track “Juda”.

Judge Marvin Aspen ruled that the songs were “utterly dissimilar”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Starbucks gets refreshing TM decision from EU court

Streaming devices highlighted in USTR's Notorious Markets list

General Court denies 'Metaporn' trademark plea

Osborne Clark welcomes IP and data protection specialist 

Complete our  Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Lady Gaga wins ‘Judas’ copyright suit
19 June 2014   A lawsuit in which pop star Lady Gaga was accused of ripping off a songwriter’s composition has been dismissed after a judge ruled that the songs in question were “utterly dissimilar”.
Trademarks
Gaga-ing order: pop star forces Gagajeans maker to change product name
14 October 2013   The maker of Gagajeans has changed the product’s name after receiving a complaint from entertainer Lady Gaga.
Trademarks
EU court rules on wineries battle
2 February 2018   The European General Court ruled on a trademark battle between two wine companies yesterday, February 1.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide