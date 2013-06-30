Subscribe
1 July 2013Copyright

KickassTorrents blocks proxy sites

A banned online file-sharing site has blocked certain websites that allow users to circumvent a blocking order after a dispute over advertising.

KickassTorrents (KAT) has moved to block some of the servers, known as proxies, amid claims they had replaced Kickass’s advertising with their own and had switched adverts.

KAT, which was founded in 2008, allows users to share music and other files with each other online and is among the top 135 visited sites in the world.

In February this year it became one of several sites that Mr Justice Arnold ordered UK Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to cut off access to, after ruling it had infringed copyright.

However, it was able to combat the block via an intermediary, which allows users to gain the same access to the site and its services by going through a different address.

But the site has now moved to block users' access to some of the proxies, amid claims that they have replaced adverts, were performing too well in search engines and were not carrying enough of KAT’s own adverts.

Adam Rendle, associate at Taylor Wessing LLP, said the move demonstrated the importance of advertising revenue and search engine performance for the website.

He told WIPR: “It also illustrates why the content industry is focusing some of its anti-piracy efforts on challenging these aspects of the websites' business models.

Labelling the move “ironic”, given KAT’s business model, Rendle continued: “KAT appears to want to maintain traffic only if it arrives via routes which support its business model. Access via proxies will fall until the proxies agree to deliver traffic in the ways KAT wants.

“It is ironic that it so carefully guards its revenue streams when its business is based on depriving the creative industries of revenue.”

The lack of access also created a flurry of activity on Internet forums, with users confused about what was happening.

WIPR attempted to contact KAT through a contact address on its website but was told the email address was not in use.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
High Court orders ISP to block website
1 October 2011   A UK High Court Justice has ordered an ISP to block access to a file-sharing website that allows users to unlawfully access the copyrighted works of major films and television programmes.
Copyright
German file-sharing site owner pays the penalty
7 May 2013   The former operator of German file-sharing site torrent.to has been sentenced to three years and ten months in prison, in one of the harshest sentences for copyright infringement in the country to date.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit