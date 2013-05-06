Subscribe
7 May 2013

German file-sharing site owner pays the penalty

The former operator of German file-sharing site torrent.to has been sentenced to three years and ten months in prison, in one of the harshest sentences for copyright infringement in the country to date.

More on this story

Copyright
KickassTorrents blocks proxy sites
1 July 2013   A banned online file-sharing site has blocked certain websites that allow users to circumvent a blocking order after a dispute over advertising.


