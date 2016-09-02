Judge throws out Beyoncé copyright lawsuit

US District Judge Jed Rakoff has thrown out the copyright claim made against Beyoncé Knowles’ trailer for her new album “Lemonade”.

The order, made in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on August 31, dismissed the claim made by filmmaker Matthew Fulks in June.

He had claimed that the trailer for Beyoncé’s album “Lemonade” is substantially similar to his short film “Palinoia”.

Rakoff granted Knowles’ motion, adding that the reasons for the ruling will be issued in due course.

Fulks’ film was released in July 2014, while the trailer for “Lemonade” was released on April 17 this year. Knowles’ album of the same name was released on April 23.

Fulks claimed the trailer and his own work both use “visual and auditory elements, visual and auditory sequences, themes, format, mood, setting, plot, and pace, all of which create a protectable total concept and feel”.