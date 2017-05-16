Subscribe
16 May 2017

Jimi Hendrix’s brother looks to dismiss IP suit

The brother of late rock musician Jimi Hendrix has attempted to dismiss a trademark and copyright infringement lawsuit brought against him by Jimi’s estate.

In March, Leon Hendrix was sued by Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix, two companies founded by the estate of Jimi, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

According to the suit, Leon and another defendant, Andrew Pitsicalis, had ignored prohibitions by courts and sold cannabis, food and alcohol featuring trademarks and copyright owned by the estate.

This is not the first time Leon and Pitsicalis have had a dispute with the estate.

In 2005, they began operating Electric Hendrix, according to the claim, marketing vodka and merchandise using Jimi’s ‘signature’ and ‘headshot’ marks.

Since then, a number of clashes have taken place, with the parties facing each other in court.

A few days after the estate filed its lawsuit, Leon bit back and sued the estate.

According to a statement from Leon and Pitsicalis, the claim stems from a “false and misleading press release” issued by Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix.

The press release announced the “latest misguided attempt” to deny Leon and Pitsicalis entitlements to create Jimi products, the pair claimed.

On Friday, May 12, Leon and Pitsicalis sought to dismiss the lawsuit filed against them, claiming it was filed at an improper venue.

“The vast majority of these cases have been in Western Washington, plaintiffs reside in Western Washington, and Leon Hendrix is domiciled in Western Washington,” said the memorandum in support of the dismissal.

It added that the estate’s trademarks are registered to a business address in Washington.

Leon and Pitsicalis said: “This suit filed by the estate has no grounds and is a shameful attempt to tortuously interfere with our legal right to do business and mess with our clients.”

