Subscribe
31 March 2014Copyright

IP police team plead for campaign support

A UK police team dedicated to fighting IP crime has urged advertisers and rights holders to join forces following the launch of a website designed to halt advertising on piracy websites.

The Infringing Website List, which has launched today, Monday, following a three-month pilot, is an online portal providing the digital advertising sector with a list of copyright infringing websites.

All the websites have been identified by the creative industries and verified by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) a team within the City of London Police.

The pilot period took place last year and was set-up as part of PIPCU’s Operation Creative programme.

According to PIPCU, there was a 12 percent reduction in advertising from household brands on the illegal websites during that time.

Organisations including the BPI, which represents the UK’s recorded music industry, the Federation Against Copyright Theft and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising are all partners in the IWL programme.

Detective chief inspector Andy Fyfe, head of PIPCU, said adverts from an established brand appearing on an infringing website gives the site “a look of legitimacy”, but results in the brand and advertiser inadvertently funding online crime.

PIPCU has been set up to protect UK industries that produce legitimate, high quality, physical goods and online and digital content.

The unit was launched in September 2013 and is initially being funded by the UK Intellectual Property Office.

A report last month, by the Digital Citizens Alliance, estimated that piracy websites generated $227million from advertising in 2013.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges