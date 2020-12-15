Subscribe
shutterstock_671863198_ink-drop
15 December 2020CopyrightSarah Morgan

German court refuses YouTube pirate user disclosure bid

The German Federal Court of Justice has held that YouTube doesn’t have to hand over the email or IP addresses of copyright infringers, bringing a long-running dispute to an end.

In a decision handed down on Thursday, December 10, the German court concluded that YouTube was not obligated to provide a film distributor with the internet details users who uploaded pirated movies to the platform.

Any disclosure to Constantin would only consist of the users’ names and postal addresses.

German distributor Constantin Film had sued YouTube after the films “Parker” and “Scary Movie 5” were uploaded onto the platform without Constantin’s permission in 2013 and 2014. It demanded that YouTube provide the email addresses, telephone numbers, and IP addresses of the users who uploaded its films.

YouTube refused and the case made its way through the German courts, before referral to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

Constantin suffered a blow in July this year when the EU’s highest court ruled that EU law doesn’t require authorities to order YouTube to hand over copyright infringers’ details.

While the film distributor argued that YouTube was required to supply it with the requested information under EU directive 2004/48, which can require platforms to furnish rights owners with the “names and addresses” of IP infringers, the court held that this wording does not extend to IP and email addresses, or telephone numbers.

The case returned to the referring court (the Federal Court of Justice) where Constantin’s argument was again denied.

Bolstered by the CJEU’s decision, the German court ruled that, under EU law and Germany’s copyright law, YouTube was not required to disclose all of the infringing users’ personal details to Constantin.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
YouTube not obligated to release infringers’ details: CJEU
10 July 2020   EU law does not require authorities to order YouTube to hand over the email and IP addresses of copyright infringers, the EU’s top court has ruled.
Copyright
Mayer Brown hires copyright litigator from Orrick
16 December 2020   Mayer Brown has strengthened its IP practice in New York with the addition of litigator Paul Fakler.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright