Subscribe
shutterstock_1010946472_nitpicker-2
10 July 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

YouTube not obligated to release infringers’ details: CJEU

EU law does not require authorities to order  YouTube to hand over the email and IP addresses of copyright infringers, the EU’s top court has ruled.

The  ruling, issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) yesterday, July 9, comes as a blow to a German film distributor which wanted a court order requiring YouTube to hand over the details. Constantin Film sued in German court after the films “Parker” and “Scary Movie 5” were uploaded onto YouTube without its permission.

The film company wanted YouTube to hand over the email and IP addresses, as well as the telephone numbers, of the users who uploaded the videos.

According to Constantin, YouTube was required to supply it with the requested information under EU Directive 2004/48, more commonly known as the IPR Enforcement Directive.

This law can require platforms to furnish rights owners with the “names and addresses” of IP infringers.

But according to the CJEU, this wording does not extend to IP and email addresses, or telephone numbers.

The decision tracks closely to the opinion of a court adviser, who  wrote in April that Constantin’s proposed interpretation would stray too far from the everyday meaning of the language in the statute.

“I understand of course that a [rights owner] such as Constantin Film Verleih would like Directive 2004/48 to be amended to enable it to identify possible infringers more easily in the specific context of the internet. However, rewriting that legislation falls not to the court, but to the EU legislature,” advocate general Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe wrote.

This was the same view adopted by the CJEU in yesterday’s decision, which clarified that the statute only applies to postal addresses.

“The Court nevertheless stated that [EU] member states have the option to grant holders of IP rights the right to receive fuller information, provided, however, that a fair balance is struck between the various fundamental rights involved and compliance with the other general principles of EU law, such as the principle of proportionality,” a release from the court stated.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
YouTube not required to hand over infringers’ details, says CJEU adviser
3 April 2020   An EU advocate general has weighed in on whether YouTube should be forced to hand over details such as IP and email addresses to film companies.
Copyright
CJEU rules on Irish royalties row
8 September 2020   Member states are not free to make their own rules as to who qualifies for royalties when sound recordings of performance are played in public or broadcast, according to the Court of Justice of the European Union.
Copyright
German court refuses YouTube pirate user disclosure bid
15 December 2020   The German Federal Court of Justice has held that YouTube doesn’t have to hand over the email or IP addresses of copyright infringers, bringing a long-running dispute to an end.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’