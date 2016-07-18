Fugees co-founder sues Showtime for copyright infringement

Pras Michel, co-founder of US band the Fugees, has filed a copyright infringement complaint against US television networks Showtime and Showtime Digital.

According to the lawsuit, Showtime has been playing the documentary “Sweet Micky for President”, which Michael co-produced, without permission.

The complaint also targets Ben Patterson, the other co-director and producer of the film.

According to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter, Michel claims he was in preliminary negotiations with Showtime t o license the documentary and made it clear he was the only person authorised to agree a deal.

He added that Patterson ignored his directives and signed an agreement in March this year.

In the film, produced last year, Michel returns to his homeland of Haiti following the 2010 earthquake to help a presidential campaign for Haitian musician Michel Martelly, known as ‘Sweet Micky’.

“With every unauthorised broadcast or streaming online of the Sweet Micky film, the film is devalued even further and plaintiff's opportunities to market and exploit the film to third parties are further diminished,” the complaint said.

Since the film premiered on April 21, it has estimated to have been aired at least 15 times.

Michel is seeking an injunction to stop Showtime from further broadcasts of the film.

He is also seeking statutory damages and profits Showtime received from showing the film.