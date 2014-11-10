English court rules Premier League copyright was breached

The English High Court has ruled that a pub landlord in Manchester breached the copyright of The Premier League.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Dale Bowers, of the Red Beret Hotel, will pay £8,000 ($13,000) to The Premier League, after it was found he was using a decoder to show football matches from international broadcasters.

A spokesperson for The Premier League said: “We are currently engaged in our largest ever pub and supplier investigations programme and will take action against pubs that breach our copyright by making unauthorised foreign broadcasts of Premier League.”