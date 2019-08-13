Subscribe
shutterstock_1192062166_lev_radin
13 August 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

DJ names Cardi B and French Montana in copyright suit

A DJ has filed a copyright infringement suit against several US rappers, producers and their record labels for allegedly using his instrumental without authorisation.

In the complaint filed at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana yesterday, August 12, Kirk Edwards, known as DJ JMK (JMK), said the musicians had copied elements of his instrumental “Choppa Style”, which he recorded in 2000.

The musicians named in the suit include Cardi B, French Montana, Choppa, Master P, Yo Gotti and rap-duo City Girls.

According to the DJ, a number of songs, including the 2018 single “Twerk”  by City Girls featuring Cardi B infringe his copyright.

JMK said that following the recording of “Choppa Style” he began to play and promote the instrumental in a New Orleans club where he was a DJ.

He said this was heard by Darwin Turner, known as ‘Choppa’, who asked to record lyrics over the instrumental. The pair then proceeded to record a song together, also named “Choppa Style”.

According to the complaint, Turner’s record label, Take Fo’ Records, later hired an in-house producer to recreate the original “Choppa Style” instrumental and record “Choppa Style” for Turner’s album, without JMK.

“Take Fo’ Records did not make any royalty payments or pay a bonus to JMK,” the filing said.

Take Fo’ Records’ allegedly infringing “Choppa Style” instrumental was remixed and used a number of times by other musicians, JMK’s complaint added.

In 2017, rappers French Montana and Yo Gotti partnered on the song “Oh Yeah”.

JMK said this copied elements of his original recording including a combination horn riff and arrangement, and a drum sequences.

Additionally, he said City Girls and Cardi B’s “Twerk” “misappropriated key protected elements” of his instrumental, including lyrics, melody and drum sequences.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Milkcrate Athletics sues Adidas over NBA t-shirt design

Jury tells L’Oréal to pay $91m in trade secrets theft case

AT&T secures 4G LTE patent suit win before Fed Circuit

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Cyndi Lauper settles ‘Kinky Boots’ copyright suit
12 August 2019   American singer Cyndi Lauper has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by singer-songwriter Benny Mardones, which claimed that Lauper used music from his song “Into the Night” for the finale of her Broadway musical “Kinky Boots”.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones