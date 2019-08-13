DJ names Cardi B and French Montana in copyright suit

A DJ has filed a copyright infringement suit against several US rappers, producers and their record labels for allegedly using his instrumental without authorisation.

In the complaint filed at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana yesterday, August 12, Kirk Edwards, known as DJ JMK (JMK), said the musicians had copied elements of his instrumental “Choppa Style”, which he recorded in 2000.

The musicians named in the suit include Cardi B, French Montana, Choppa, Master P, Yo Gotti and rap-duo City Girls.

According to the DJ, a number of songs, including the 2018 single “Twerk” by City Girls featuring Cardi B infringe his copyright.

JMK said that following the recording of “Choppa Style” he began to play and promote the instrumental in a New Orleans club where he was a DJ.

He said this was heard by Darwin Turner, known as ‘Choppa’, who asked to record lyrics over the instrumental. The pair then proceeded to record a song together, also named “Choppa Style”.

According to the complaint, Turner’s record label, Take Fo’ Records, later hired an in-house producer to recreate the original “Choppa Style” instrumental and record “Choppa Style” for Turner’s album, without JMK.

“Take Fo’ Records did not make any royalty payments or pay a bonus to JMK,” the filing said.

Take Fo’ Records’ allegedly infringing “Choppa Style” instrumental was remixed and used a number of times by other musicians, JMK’s complaint added.

In 2017, rappers French Montana and Yo Gotti partnered on the song “Oh Yeah”.

JMK said this copied elements of his original recording including a combination horn riff and arrangement, and a drum sequences.

Additionally, he said City Girls and Cardi B’s “Twerk” “misappropriated key protected elements” of his instrumental, including lyrics, melody and drum sequences.

