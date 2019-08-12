Subscribe
shutterstock_1147375949_j-a-_dunbar
12 August 2019CopyrightSarah Morgan

Cyndi Lauper settles ‘Kinky Boots’ copyright suit

American singer Cyndi Lauper has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by singer-songwriter Benny Mardones, which claimed that Lauper used music from his song “Into the Night” for the finale of her Broadway musical “ Kinky Boots”.

In a letter filed on Friday, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, counsel for Mardones and fellow songwriter Robert Tepper said that the parties have agreed, in principle, to settle the case.

They asked district judge Victor Marrero to vacate all dates in the matter and to give the parties 30 days to complete a final settlement. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Two years ago, Mardones and Tepper accused Lauper of using substantially similar lyrics and music in her song “Raise You Up”, which is featured twice in “Kinky Boots”.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, has won six Tony awards, including Best Musical. “Kinky Boots” ended its Broadway run on April 7, 2019, after more than 2,500 performances.

“Both the notes and the words surrounding the ‘raise you up’ refrain, sung repeatedly in the infringing work, have been copied from the notes and words ‘pick you up’ from ‘Into the Night’,” said the claim.

At the time, Mardones and Tepper claimed that one of the musicians who toured with Mardones and is “intimately familiar” with “Into the Night” is now a touring musician with Lauper.

“Into the Night” was a Billboard Top 20 song for Mardones in 1980 and in 1989 when it was re-released.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Columbia University sues over ownership of Encyclopedia Iranica

UKIPO allows Asahi ‘snow’ beer TM despite Chinese brewery opposition

IBM applies for blockchain-based web browser patent

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
DJ names Cardi B and French Montana in copyright suit
13 August 2019   A DJ has filed a copyright infringement suit against several US rappers, producers and their record labels for allegedly using his instrumental without authorisation.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones