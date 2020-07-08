Subscribe
jonathanweiss
8 July 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Disney battles ghost of ‘Pirates’ suit

Disney is facing the potential revival of a copyright infringement suit accusing it of copying elements of the screenplay for the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” film.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit yesterday, July 7, heard oral arguments over whether courts should factor in unprotectable elements when judging whether to dismiss copyright infringement suits.

Screenwriters Lee Alfred and Ezequiel Martinez  sued former collaborator Disney in 2017 at a Colorado federal court, accusing the film studio of taking elements from their screenplay “Red Hood”.

According to the screenwriters, those elements were recreated in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”, the first entry in the blockbuster film franchise.

The US District Court for the District of Colorado dismissed the case at the request of Disney, as the only similarities between the screenplays were “unprotectable” elements generic to pirate films (such as rum-drinking pirates).

The Colorado court applied the so-called “filtration test”, which filters out unprotectable elements when assessing the similarity between the films.

But lawyers for Alfred and Martinez want the Ninth Circuit to revive the case, on the grounds that the district court should have used the alternative “selection and arrangement” test, which takes into account unprotectable elements as part of a wider pattern.

Arguing for the plaintiffs, Steven Lowe, partner at  Lowe & Associates, told the court that the plot and sequence of events in “Pirates of the Caribbean” track “almost identically” on to “Red Hood”, as if “Disney used the architecture of our work”.

Were the court to affirm the district court’s summary dismissal of his clients’ case, it would be placing “virtually impossible obstacles for screenwriters to recover for infringement,” Lowe argued.

Arguing for Disney, Melinda Eades LeMoine, partner at  Munger, Tolles & Olson, said that the elements cited by the plaintiffs were “tropes” common to pirate movies and stories.

“The characters are inherently different,” LeMoine argued, despite surface similarities. The fact that both screenplays featured cocky, rum-drinking pirates did not give grounds to a copyright claim, she said.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Artist sues Disney, Pixar over unicorn van character in new movie
29 January 2020   A Californian artist is suing Disney and Pixar for the allegedly unlawful copying of her “tremendously cool” unicorn-emblazoned van for a character in the soon-to-appear animation “Onward”.
Copyright
Michael Jackson estate and Disney end documentary dispute
23 December 2019   The estate of late singer Michael Jackson has settled its copyright clash with the Walt Disney Company and its subsidiary ABC over the two-hour documentary “The Last Days of Michael Jackson”.
Copyright
Disney fails to sink 'Pirates’ infringement suit
1 September 2020   Walt Disney has been unsuccessful in its bid to persuade the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to consider revoking the revival of a lawsuit that claims it stole elements of an earlier screenplay.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation