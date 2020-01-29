Artist sues Disney, Pixar over unicorn van character in new movie

A Californian artist is suing Disney and Pixar for the allegedly unlawful copying of her “tremendously cool” unicorn-emblazoned van for a character in the soon-to-appear animation “Onward”.

In legal documents filed on Monday, January 27, at California’s Northern District Court, plaintiff Sweet Cecily Daniher said she had been contacted by a representative of Pixar in September 2018, who wanted to use her van (a 1972 Chevrolet G10) for a one-day event.

The vehicle, given the name “Vanicorn” by the plaintiff, features a colorful interior and according to the plaintiff’s submission “has been a very popular piece of mobile, public art in San Francisco, and has enjoyed considerable press attention”.

It was supplied and used at the event, for Pixar employees and their families, several days later.

Then, in May 2019, Daniher discovered that “Onward” features a character called “Guinevere” who Daniher claims is “clearly a direct copy and/or visual duplication and/or doppelgänger of the plaintiff’s Vanicorn, down to the very same year, make and model”.

She subsequently took to social media to vent her anger.

Daniher then claims she was contacted by the film’s producer, Kori Rae, also named as a defendant, and received an apology and explanation, with Pixar arguing it had not told Daniher they planned to use “Vanicorn” as the title of the film had not yet been decided, which they needed to proceed with a contract.

Among other things, Daniher is suing for copyright infringement and is seeking damages of $25,000 for each violation. She’s also requesting an injunction barring the defendants from distributing, marketing or selling infringing advertisements, merchandise and the film itself.

According to the court documents, Daniher regularly takes pictures of “everyday things that look like unicorns, which have been a mythological subject matter of interest to the plaintiff since the days of her youth”.

The full list of defendants is Kori Rae, Pixar Animation, Pixar Talking Pictures, Walt Disney Motion Pictures Group (collectively as Pixar with the filing).

Pixar and Disney have both been contacted for comment.

