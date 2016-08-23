Subscribe
tinseltown-shutterstock-com-demi-lovato-
23 August 2016Copyright

Demi Lovato faces copyright claim over ‘Stars’

Singer Demi Lovato has been targeted in a copyright infringement lawsuit by a US-based Indie band, in a dispute centring on her song “Stars”.

In a complaint filed at the US District Court for the Central District of California yesterday, August 22, Derek Miller and Sydney Alexis Krauss, members of indie band Sleigh Bells, said “Stars” contains material taken from its track “Infinity Guitars”.

“Stars” was included in Lovato’s album “Confident”, released in the US in October last year.

Miller and Krauss are the guitarist and singer of Sleigh Bells and claim to have written “Infinity Guitars” as part of the debut album “Treats”, released in 2010.

The pair claim that Lovato wilfully infringed the track.

According to the complaint, a comparison of the two songs reveals that, “at the very least, the combination of the hand claps and bass drum, structured as three quarter beats and a rest, with the bass drum providing a counter-rhythm to the hand claps, is at least substantially similar in both works”.

It adds that each of the songs are comprised of and contain “virtually identical content” and that analyses of the two songs reveal that they are, “at least in part, substantially similar”.

The songwriters are asking for statutory, restitutionary and actual damages, as well as attorneys' fees.

UMG Recordings and the umbrella group of UMG, Island Records, are also named as defendants.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Ariana Grande latest artist to face copyright claims
24 August 2016   US pop star Ariana Grande has become the latest singer to fall victim to a copyright infringement complaint, after a songwriter claimed her hit “One Last Time” ripped off one of his own tracks.
Copyright
WIPR survey: ‘Blurred Lines’ spurs flurry of copyright suits
5 September 2016   The long-running “Blurred Lines” copyright saga appears to have encouraged more people to target high-profile songs for infringement, according to WIPR readers.
Copyright
Indie band and Demi Lovato sign truce in song dispute
14 December 2017   Singer Demi Lovato has settled a clash with a US-based indie band that accused her of copying their song.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones