24 August 2016

Ariana Grande latest artist to face copyright claims

US pop star Ariana Grande has become the latest singer to fall victim to a copyright infringement complaint, after a songwriter claimed her hit “One Last Time” ripped off one of his own tracks.

Alex Greggs sued the 23-year-old for allegedly copying his track “Takes All Night”, which was released two years before Grande’s hit.

Entertainment news website TMZ, which obtained the court papers, said Greggs has accused Grande of copying the music as well as the lyrics to the tune.

Grande is the latest US singer to face a copyright complaint in recent weeks.

Yesterday, August 23, WIPR reported that Demi Lovato’s song “Stars” was the subject of an infringement lawsuit filed by indie band Sleigh Bells, while singer Ed Sheeran has been sued in lawsuits centring on his songs “ Thinking out Loud” and “ Photograph”.

Renowned UK rock band Led Zeppelin and singer Marvin Gaye were notably involved in separate copyright cases in the US.

Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, along with Warner/Chappell, were cleared of stealing a guitar riff from a song called “Taurus” for their hit record “Stairway to Heaven”. “Taurus” was written by the late Randy Wolfe, stage name Randy California, for the band Spirit.

In 2015, the US District Court for the Central District of California ordered Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke, the writers of hit song “Blurred Lines”, to pay late soul singer Gaye’s family $7.3 million after a jury said the song infringed copyright to Gaye’s classic “Got To Give It Up”.

