Subscribe
cigdem-shutterstock-com-eu-tm-
24 June 2016Copyright

Create Festival 2016: Julia Reda urges for common ground post-‘Brexit’

Member of European Parliament (MEP) Julia Reda called for “common ground” on copyright following the UK’s decision today to leave the EU.

She was speaking at the Create Festival, which takes place at RSA House in London and includes discussions about copyright and creativity.

Based at the University of Glasgow, Create’s core concern is the future of creative production and the relationship between law and digital innovation.

Martin Kretschmer, Create director, started off proceedings by talking about the future of copyright.

He said “it’s a beautiful day … but this is not what we will remember today for”, making reference to the news that Britain will leave the EU.

In his opening speech, he alluded to the four “inconvenient truths of copyright” and talked about the independence and dignity of artists in copyright law.

On a screen above, Kretschmer outlined some of these inconvenient truths, including copyright and the consumer. Kretschmer said, however, that “streaming services in the Netherlands dropped piracy rates” and that enforcement can work in these instances.

George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin’s famous song “Summertime” was also mentioned, due to it being in joint copyright ownership.

MEP Reda began her keynote speech shortly afterwards.

“It is a great honour to speak today … I want to lend my full support to Create,” she began.

“We have woken up to a very different world today,” again making reference to the historic Brexit today.

She explained her “academic approach to copyright” in her speech and said she hoped that copyright reform would be achieved through “incremental change.”

Talking about exceptions, unveiled by the European Commission in December last year, she said “digital copying is at the core of any digital technology.”

In her closing few words, Reda said she was “sorry British copyright only applies to British works” and said we now have to find “common ground” following the British exit today.

“We need to start a global debate about copyright treaties,” she added.

The Create Festival takes place all day today, and further information can be viewed here.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
UK IP minister offers ‘Brexit’ reassurances
1 July 2016   The UK’s intellectual property minister has reassured delegates at an industry event that the UK will continue to have one of the world’s best IP environments despite its decision to leave the EU.
Copyright
Brexit: UKIPO says UK remains a member of the UPC ‘at present’
2 August 2016   The UK Intellectual Property Office said the UK will remain a member of the Unified Patent Court and unitary patent agreement for the time being, following the UK’s vote to leave the EU.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary