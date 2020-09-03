Subscribe
shutterstock_1010946472_nitpicker-2
3 September 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Copyright-protected works can be used as evidence, says AG

Litigants should not be liable for submitting copyright-protected material in evidence to a court, an adviser to the EU’s top court has said.

The opinion was issued today, September 3, by Gerard Hogan, an advocate general (AG) of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

AGs’ opinions are not binding on the court, although are considered influential in shaping the CJEU’s final decision.

The opinion came as part of a copyright dispute between two individuals, listed in court as ‘BY’ and ‘CX’.

In a prior dispute before civil courts in Sweden, CX submitted a page of text and a photograph from BY’s website as evidence.

BY then claimed that he owned the copyright for the photograph, and asked that CX be ordered to pay damages for infringing his IP.

Sweden’s Patent and Commercial Court asked the CJEU to rule on whether CX submitting the photo to the court constituted a “communication to the public” under EU copyright law.

This is a key provision which gives copyright owners the exclusive right to determine whether, and how, their work is communicated to the public.

In today’s opinion, Hogan said he did not think CX’s use of the photograph constituted a communication to the public, because court officials are constrained by how they can use the material.

“In particular, they would not be entitled to treat the copyrighted material as being free from copyright protection,” Hogan wrote.

According to Hogan, to qualify as a communication to the public, the act must be aimed at an “indeterminate number of potential recipients”.

Even if a litigant such as CX communicated the work to a large number of people, like the court’s judicial staff, this would not qualify.

“The communication would instead be aimed at a clearly defined and limited or closed group of people who exercise their functions in the public interest,” the AG wrote.

“In my view, the communication of material protected by copyright to a court as evidence in the context of judicial proceedings does not, in principle, undermine the exclusive rights of the copyright holder of that material by, for example, depriving the copyright holder of the opportunity to claim an appropriate reward for the use of his or her work,” he explained.

WIPR has previously explored the case law surrounding communications to the public here.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

UKIPO rejects royal butler trademark at Queen’s behest

Myanmar IP office to process first TM filings next month

Kaplan drops trade secret suit against rival

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Analysis: untangling the EU’s ‘communication to the public’ rule
8 April 2020   Last week’s Court of Justice of the European Union ruling in Stim and SAMI v Fleetmanager put the spotlight firmly back on one of the more puzzling, and seemingly ever-evolving, concepts in EU copyright law—what is, and isn’t, a communication to the public?
Copyright
YouTube not liable for infringing videos, says CJEU adviser
16 July 2020   Platforms like YouTube and Cyando are not directly liable for infringing content uploaded by their users, an adviser to the EU’s top court has said.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis