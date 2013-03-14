Subscribe
14 March 2013Copyright

Copyright law trumps freedom of speech – ECHR

EU freedom of speech laws allow the sharing of copyrighted material online but domestic courts have rightly restricted the practice, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Wednesday.

Copyright
The Pirate Bay flees Sweden
27 February 2013   File-sharing site The Pirate Bay moved its operation on Tuesday from Sweden to Norway and Spain, where local Pirate Parties will host the site.


