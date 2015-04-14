RightsDirect: All eyes on the sharing society

To the uninitiated, copyright can be confusing. Even industry specialists can find it hard to grasp the laws, which differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

That’s where RightsDirect comes in. Established in 2010 and based in Amsterdam, RightsDirect is a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Copyright Clearance Center (CCC). CCC was formed in 1978 at the suggestion of the US Congress after negotiations that had led to the Copyright Act of 1976.

For Kim Zwollo, RightsDirect’s general manager, the need to create a physical presence in Europe and around the world was simple: “Copyright, especially international copyright, is confusing,” he tells WIPR.

“Our goal at RightsDirect is to make copyright work for everyone. We want to reduce the complexity associated with copyright and help our customers understand it,” he says.