Subscribe
rights-direct
Rawpixel / Shutterstock.com
14 April 2015Copyright

RightsDirect: All eyes on the sharing society

To the uninitiated, copyright can be confusing. Even industry specialists can find it hard to grasp the laws, which differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

That’s where RightsDirect comes in. Established in 2010 and based in Amsterdam, RightsDirect is a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Copyright Clearance Center (CCC). CCC was formed in 1978 at the suggestion of the US Congress after negotiations that had led to the Copyright Act of 1976.

For Kim Zwollo, RightsDirect’s general manager, the need to create a physical presence in Europe and around the world was simple: “Copyright, especially international copyright, is confusing,” he tells WIPR.

“Our goal at RightsDirect is to make copyright work for everyone. We want to reduce the complexity associated with copyright and help our customers understand it,” he says.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown