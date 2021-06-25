Subscribe
25 June 2021CopyrightRory O'Neill

Booker T loses ‘Call of Duty’ copyright suit

A Texas jury yesterday, June 24, cleared Activision Blizzard of infringing former pro wrestler Booker T’s copyright in its “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” video game.

More on this story

Copyright
Activision to face jury over alleged 'Call of Duty' infringement
11 June 2021   Activision Blizzard will face jury trial in a case brought by former pro wrestler Booker T, who claims a character in video game "Call of Duty" infringes copyright in a character he created.
Copyright
Activision brought to court over Call of Duty infringement
5 February 2021   Activision Blizzard and several of its contractors have been hit with a lawsuit concerning a character in its 2019 video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.


