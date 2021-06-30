Subscribe
shutterstock_1897558246_tungtaechit
30 June 2021CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Bitcoin ‘inventor’ wins copyright case

The operator of Bitcoin.org, Cobra, has lost a copyright battle after the English High Court ruled that it must stop sharing a whitepaper that outlines the founding technology behind the cryptocurrency.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Bitcoin committee chair joins Pillsbury IP team
15 September 2014   The chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation’s regulatory affairs committee, Marco Santori, has joined the Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP IP team.
Trademarks
Bitcoin trademark put up for sale
28 May 2014   Japanese-based web hosting company Tibanne has put the ‘Bitcoin’ trademark up for sale and is looking to raise up to 100 million Japanese Yen ($1 million), according to the Wall Street Journal.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
The AI revolution is coming for artists—laws need to catch up
Spotify turns down the volume on Eminem copyright claims
Cox Comms urges SCOTUS to rewind piracy verdict
Shein’s London IPO: Ethics, double standards, and a $66bn tech machine
US Copyright Office urges new law to tackle ‘serious threat’ from deepfakes
Morgan Lewis deepens German bench with double partner hire