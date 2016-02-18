Subscribe
denys-prykhodov-shutterstock-com-spotify-
18 February 2016

Class action lawsuit ‘fatally flawed’, says Spotify

Spotify has urged a US court to throw out a class action lawsuit filed by musician David Lowery, describing it as “fatally flawed”.

The online streaming service said that Lowery’s proposed class is  not “ascertainable” without numerous fact-intensive operations to determine the copyright owners covered.

“Because each putative class member’s claims of copyright infringement requires numerous legal and factual inquiries specific to each and every one of the compositions at issue, plaintiff’s sweeping class-wide allegations are a ‘Frankenstein monster posing as a class action,” Spotify said in a response filed on February 12.

Lowery, who is the frontman of music groups Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven, filed the  lawsuit on December 28 at the US District Court for the Central District of California.

Seeking a class action status for his lawsuit he claimed that Spotify had infringed his and thousands of other musicians’ copyright.

Spotify has a database of 30 million musical works available to stream. It  previously told TBO that it has been unable to identify each of the licensees to all the works but has established a fund to pay copyright owners once they have been identified.

But in his response, Lowery said the fund was evidence of Spotify’s “ongoing campaign of deliberate copyright infringement”.

Lowery is not alone in filing a class action complaint against Spotify. Last month, musician Melissa Ferrick  filed a similar lawsuit arguing that Spotify “chose expediency over licences”.

In a separate motion, also filed on February 12, Spotify asked for its dispute with Lowery to be  moved to the US District Court for the Southern District of New York for lack of jurisdiction.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Spotify sued for $1.6bn over copyright infringement
3 January 2018   Copyright administration and publishing company Wixen Music Publishing has filed a claim against content streaming service Spotify for copyright infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright