12 October 2018

China calls US allegations of weak IP protection groundless

China has claimed that the US’s allegations of weak IP protection in China are “groundless and untenable”.

In a press release issued by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) on Wednesday, October 10, the office said that China’s achievements in IP protection are recognised on an international level.

This comes after the China State Council Information Office (SCIO) released a White Paper called “Facts and China’s Position on China-US Trade Friction” in September.

In a recent press conference, China’s deputy commissioner of the CNIPA, He Hua, labelled the US’s allegations “groundless and untenable”. In addition, Hua claimed that the US has chosen to ignore the progress that China has made in IP protection.

Hua also said that the US has not taken into account that China’s innovation capability has been rapidly improving.

The CNIPA highlighted that China has been ranked in the top 20 most innovative economies in the world for the first time, according to the “ Global Innovation Index 2018”.

According to the SCIO’s White Paper, China has a clear approach to IP protection.

The CNIPA said: “It has continued to reinforce protection through legislation, law enforcement and the judiciary, and achieved some notable successes.”

The office also noted that China has built a high-standard IP legal framework within a short period of time.

In addition, the CNIPA said that China’s patent, trademark and copyright authorities have carried out proactive enforcement that has effectively defended the interests of IP owners.

This is the latest development in a long-standing dispute between China and the US that has seen the countries impose tariffs on one another.

This week,  WIPR reported that a new report from the US’s Department of Defense (DoD) had claimed that China’s “industrial policy aggression” has forced US companies to move their research and development abroad in exchange for access to markets.

According to the DoD, this could hinder the US’s IP development and its access to the latest manufacturing technologies.

A previous report from the US Trade Representative claimed that China forces technology transfer and IP from the US.

