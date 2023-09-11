White & Case hires IP partner to global tech industry group

US firm enhances high-stakes IP litigation capabilities amid rising Section 337 investigations in tech sector | New recruit joins Yar Chaikovsky’s growing team.

White & Case has expanded its IP team and global technology industry group with the addition of Jordan Coyle as a partner in Washington, DC.

Coyle brings to the firm experience in handling Section 337 investigations before the US International Trade Commission (ITC).

Yar Chaikovsky, head of White & Case's IP practice highlighted the risk companies face with Section 337 investigations.

"As technology companies and investors prioritise securing supply chains, the fast-paced nature of these investigations means their popularity will only accelerate.

“Jordan is a market-leading IP litigator, with an impressive track record in successfully navigating Section 337 complaints. His addition further solidifies our preeminent position as a one-stop shop for high-stakes IP litigation across the technology sector," said Chaikovsky.

Coyle's specialisation lies in representing technology companies in disputes involving IP rights, including allegations of patent and trademark infringement.

His portfolio includes managing all aspects of Section 337 investigations, including 17 trials, covering various technologies such as smartphones, tablets, televisions, flash memory, semiconductors, and medical devices.

Nicole Erb, White & Case's Americas regional section head of trade, IP and white collar said:

"Adding a talented ITC litigator like Jordan further strengthens our position as a leading choice for market participants across the full spectrum of IP matters in the technology sector. We're delighted to welcome him to our team," added Erb.

The latest hiring of Coyle follows the firm's IP expansion efforts.

Earlier this year, the firm welcomed IP litigator Chaikovsky as the head of the IP practice, along with partners Phil Ou, Bruce Yen, and David Okano, who joined the Silicon Valley office.

