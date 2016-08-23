Subscribe
sergey-kohl-shutterstock-com-vw-logo-
23 August 2016

Volkswagen drives to victory in WIPO domain dispute

German car maker Volkswagen has won a domain name dispute at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

WIPO’s Arbitration and Mediation Center cancelled the domain volkswagen.mom.

The complaint was filed on June 10 against respondent Zi Hao Liu.

The automobile company said the domain was confusingly similar to its own trademarks and was being used in bad faith.

Volkswagen owns trademarks for the term ‘Volkswagen’ internationally and in China.

The disputed domain name was registered on May 4 and, according to Volkswagen’s complaint, it does not link to any valid website and is not being put to practical use.

Yijun Tian, sole panellist in the dispute, ruled that the domain is confusingly similar to the Volkswagen-owned trademarks, that the respondent has no rights or legitimate interests in it, and that it is being used in bad faith.

The decision is available here.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Euromoney cashes in at WIPO domain dispute
19 August 2016   Business publisher Euromoney Institutional Investor has won a domain name dispute at the World Intellectual Property Organization.
article
Virgin avoids being derailed by cybersquatter
31 May 2016   Multinational company the Virgin Group has recovered a domain name that is confusingly similar to its trademark.
Copyright
We must address ‘innovation divide’, says WIPO
15 August 2016   A divide between the most developed and developing countries in the world still persists, the World Intellectual Property Organization has claimed.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
Protecting trademarks in DRC
INTA 2024:Trademark lawyers—Staying ethical and out of jail