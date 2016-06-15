Subscribe
knyaz-yaqubov-shutterstock-com
15 June 2016

USPTO to host conference on IP and 3D printing

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will host a public conference on June 28 about the legal and policy considerations of intellectual property concerning 3D printing.

Held at the Madison Auditorium in the USPTO’s headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, the conference can expect to hear legal voices in the field discuss IP law and rapidly evolving technology.

Paul Banwatt, chief operating officer and general counsel at 3D scanner company Matter and Form, John Hornick, partner at law firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, Ira Schwartz, partner at Parker Schwartz, and Michael Weinberg, general counsel at 3D printing marketplace Shapeways, are set to speak at the event.

The conference is from 9:00am to 4:00pm Eastern time on June 28.

More information can be viewed here.

